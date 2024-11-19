American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $459.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $95.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $70.58 and a 1 year high of $106.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

