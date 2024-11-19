RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives $26.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,055,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,563,000 after purchasing an additional 441,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of RXO by 185.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 908,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,449,000 after buying an additional 590,530 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RXO by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in RXO in the third quarter worth about $22,680,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.19. RXO has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.19 million. RXO had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

