Head to Head Analysis: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) vs. Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) and Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Wolfspeed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alimco Financial alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed -93.31% -49.86% -5.96%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Alimco Financial and Wolfspeed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00 Wolfspeed 2 10 4 0 2.13

Volatility & Risk

Wolfspeed has a consensus price target of $17.36, indicating a potential upside of 147.43%. Given Wolfspeed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.46, meaning that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimco Financial and Wolfspeed”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wolfspeed $807.20 million 1.11 -$864.20 million ($5.95) -1.18

Alimco Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wolfspeed.

About Alimco Financial

(Get Free Report)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Wolfspeed

(Get Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimco Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimco Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.