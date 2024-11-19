MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) and ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR) Head to Head Survey

ProPhotonix (OTCMKTS:STKR – Get Free Report) and MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ProPhotonix and MultiSensor AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhotonix 0 0 0 0 0.00 MultiSensor AI 0 0 1 0 3.00

MultiSensor AI has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 390.80%. Given MultiSensor AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MultiSensor AI is more favorable than ProPhotonix.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MultiSensor AI $5.43 million 9.14 -$22.27 million N/A N/A

This table compares ProPhotonix and MultiSensor AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ProPhotonix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MultiSensor AI.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.3% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of ProPhotonix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.5% of MultiSensor AI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhotonix and MultiSensor AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhotonix N/A N/A N/A MultiSensor AI -464.06% -668.81% -185.62%

Volatility & Risk

ProPhotonix has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MultiSensor AI has a beta of -0.48, indicating that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MultiSensor AI beats ProPhotonix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProPhotonix

ProPhotonix Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of illumination systems. It operates through the following segments: Light Emitting Diode Systems (LED’s) and Laser and Diodes. The LED’s segment designs and manufactures LED systems for the inspection, machine vision, medical and military markets. The Laser and Diodes segment distributes laser diodes and designs and manufactures custom laser diodes modules for industrial, commercial, defense and medical applications. The company was founded on March 27, 1951 and is headquartered in Salem, NH.

About MultiSensor AI

MultiSensor AI Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes multi-sensor systems for thermographic and other use in various industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers sensor devices ranging from small to large handheld designs with built-in displays and controls, fixed-mounted pan-tilt-zoom single- and multi-sensor camera standalone systems, and mobile multi-sensor payload and gimbal systems for unmanned aerial vehicles and unmanned ground vehicles. It also provides on-prem and cloud-based software and services, including training, calibration, and repairs for its customers operating in the distribution and logistics, manufacturing, utility, and oil and gas sectors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas.

