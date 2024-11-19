Analyzing OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) and OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and OceanFirst Financial”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danske Bank A/S $7.61 billion 3.31 $3.09 billion $1.97 7.53 OceanFirst Financial $641.60 million 1.85 $104.03 million $1.75 11.61

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than OceanFirst Financial. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OceanFirst Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danske Bank A/S 1 1 0 1 2.33 OceanFirst Financial 0 4 2 0 2.33

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Danske Bank A/S and OceanFirst Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

OceanFirst Financial has a consensus target price of $19.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.81%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Danske Bank A/S.

Volatility and Risk

Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Danske Bank A/S and OceanFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danske Bank A/S 42.04% 13.40% 0.63% OceanFirst Financial 15.28% 6.08% 0.76%

Dividends

Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Danske Bank A/S pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Danske Bank A/S is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Danske Bank A/S beats OceanFirst Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danske Bank A/S

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities. It also provides advisory services to personal and private banking customers; and business advisory services, including acquisition, change of ownership, strategic development, or international expansion. In addition, the company offers financing, risk management, investment, and financial advisory services for large corporates and institutions; healthcare solutions; and online and mobile banking services. It has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers. The company also offers commercial real estate, multi-family, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans. In addition, it invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, the company offers bankcard, trust and asset management services; and bank owned life insurance products. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

