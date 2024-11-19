Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives $63.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Ciena alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $66.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06. Ciena has a 52 week low of $42.20 and a 52 week high of $73.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day moving average is $54.82.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $236,005.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,485,797.71. The trade was a 1.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,604,752.01. This represents a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock worth $568,123. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,664,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,290,000 after purchasing an additional 108,407 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,439,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $273,427,000 after buying an additional 53,078 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,408,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,348,000 after buying an additional 33,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.