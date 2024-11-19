Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Receives $63.06 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.06.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alliant Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $42,367,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,804,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $10,705,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $61.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $46.80 and a 1 year high of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.