Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Embecta Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.97. Embecta has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

Get Embecta alerts:

About Embecta

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.