Embecta (EMBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Embecta Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $14.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $832.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.97. Embecta has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $19.79.
About Embecta
