AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Given New $31.00 Price Target at UBS Group

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ASTS
AST SpaceMobile Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $129,862.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,772 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,999.04. This trade represents a 0.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott Wisniewski sold 2,700 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $62,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 712,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,476,699.20. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,700 shares of company stock worth $3,220,524. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 49.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,663,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,531 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in AST SpaceMobile by 41.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 16,568 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 62.2% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 71.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth about $2,900,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.