Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Cheetah Mobile Price Performance
NYSE:CMCM opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.78.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 13th. The software maker reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.79 million for the quarter.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc along with its subsidiaries, engages in provision of internet services, artificial intelligence, and other services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Japan, and internationally. The company's internet products include Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications; and Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices.
