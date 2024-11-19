StockNews.com Upgrades Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) to “Buy”

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Capmk cut shares of Northwest Pipe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Northwest Pipe Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ NWPX opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Northwest Pipe has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.10.

In related news, EVP Miles Brittain sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $188,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,450.20. The trade was a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Megan A. Kendrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $44,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,039.50. This represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $275,140. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Pipe

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Northwest Pipe by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Northwest Pipe during the 3rd quarter worth $1,607,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

