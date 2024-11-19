Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $8.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The company has a market cap of $48.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of -0.02. Citizens has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter.

About Citizens

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

