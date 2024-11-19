StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.55 price target on shares of Profire Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PFIE

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

NASDAQ:PFIE opened at $2.52 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Profire Energy by 359.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38,230 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,032,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,739,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 91,941 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 335,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.