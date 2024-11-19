Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

UI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $104.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $240.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Ubiquiti Price Performance

UI stock opened at $335.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $248.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.57. Ubiquiti has a 52-week low of $104.24 and a 52-week high of $355.31.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 532.06%. The company had revenue of $507.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ubiquiti

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 3.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Ubiquiti by 267.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Ubiquiti by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

