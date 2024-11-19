NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NTN Buzztime Stock Down 17.7 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NTN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NTN Buzztime has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $7.76.
NTN Buzztime Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NTN Buzztime
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for NTN Buzztime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTN Buzztime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.