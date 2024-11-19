Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Friday.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Senseonics

Senseonics Stock Up 6.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senseonics

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Senseonics by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 415,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 85,501 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 48,267.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167,970 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senseonics

(Get Free Report)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.