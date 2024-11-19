StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.25. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

