Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SASR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

SASR opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.94. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $189.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 5.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SASR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,470,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,271 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,025,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,161,000 after buying an additional 120,793 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 819,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,707,000 after buying an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 807,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,345,000 after buying an additional 75,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

