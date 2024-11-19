LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Get LivaNova alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LivaNova

LivaNova Trading Up 0.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivaNova

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.05 and a beta of 1.01. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $64.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,285,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,479,000 after buying an additional 863,157 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 591.1% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 710,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,944,000 after acquiring an additional 607,598 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter worth about $16,614,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 64.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 544,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,824,000 after purchasing an additional 213,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 75,799.6% during the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 181,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 181,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.