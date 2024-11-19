Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMLP opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.10. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Martin Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 260,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

