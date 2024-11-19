StockNews.com Downgrades Xerox (NYSE:XRX) to Hold

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xerox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Xerox from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Get Xerox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Xerox

Xerox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XRX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27. Xerox has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.59.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,969,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $176,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xerox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,161,000 after buying an additional 62,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xerox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after buying an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 27.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,033,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after buying an additional 225,617 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xerox by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 986,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.