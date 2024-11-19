Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.8 %

TSM stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.79.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 39.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

