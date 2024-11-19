HC Wainwright Predicts Weaker Earnings for scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.33). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $3.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.15. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 8.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in scPharmaceuticals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,504,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,225,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 20,650 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of scPharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $9,343,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. Its lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion due to fluid overload in adults with chronic heart failure and kidney disease, as well as consists of subcutaneous loop diuretic that delivers IV equivalent diuresis at home; and FUROSCIX On-Body Infusor, a drug-device combination product consisting of FUROSCIX.

