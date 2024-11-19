Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SGMO FY2024 Earnings

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sangamo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.50) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $1.90 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Sangamo Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 85,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,740 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 64,981 shares during the period. 56.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.