Mural Oncology FY2024 EPS Forecast Raised by HC Wainwright

Mural Oncology plc (NASDAQ:MURA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Mural Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($7.59) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($7.85). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mural Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($7.54) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mural Oncology’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.32) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Get Mural Oncology alerts:

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Mural Oncology in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Mural Oncology Price Performance

MURA opened at $3.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.37. Mural Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Institutional Trading of Mural Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MURA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mural Oncology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Mural Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mural Oncology by 124.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Mural Oncology in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Adam D. Cutler sold 7,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $25,305.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,603.58. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mural Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Mural Oncology plc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidate includes nemvaleukin alfa for the treatment of mucosal melanoma as a monotherapy and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer in combination with pembrolizumab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mural Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mural Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.