Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for PB FY2024 Earnings

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.01. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.69 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.96.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $82.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its 200 day moving average is $68.40. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.16 and a 52 week high of $85.13.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,887.40. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.26%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.