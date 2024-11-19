Leerink Partnrs Issues Optimistic Forecast for MRSN Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mersana Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.62). The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. Mersana Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ MRSN opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $260.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.04. Mersana Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 468,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 293,115 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,109,000 after buying an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 976.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 105,301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 185,331 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin H. Jr. Huber sold 50,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $88,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,327 shares in the company, valued at $204,735.52. This represents a 30.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $129,184 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

