What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for ONCY FY2024 Earnings?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.30) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oncolytics Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leede Financial lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Oncolytics Biotech to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCY opened at $1.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. Oncolytics Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Oncolytics Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

