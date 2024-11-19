Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VNDA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,910.69. This represents a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,379,000 after buying an additional 292,172 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 580,265 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 780,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

