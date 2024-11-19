FY2024 EPS Estimates for MIRM Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.27). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirum Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.73.

View Our Latest Report on MIRM

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day moving average is $36.26. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $215,000.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,264.60. The trade was a 50.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.