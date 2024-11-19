B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for OBIO

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn ($1.67) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.70). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orchestra BioMed’s current full-year earnings is ($1.67) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orchestra BioMed’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of OBIO opened at $5.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.42. Orchestra BioMed has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Orchestra BioMed had a negative net margin of 2,179.33% and a negative return on equity of 107.04%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.81 million.

In related news, insider Darren Sherman sold 6,804 shares of Orchestra BioMed stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,346.68. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,260 shares of company stock valued at $138,573 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBIO. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new position in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 281.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed in the second quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

