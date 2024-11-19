Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NICE FY2024 Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for NICE in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the technology company will earn $8.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.49. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $8.58 per share.

NICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

NICE opened at $173.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $177.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $270.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NICE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 4.8% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 17.8% in the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 1.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

