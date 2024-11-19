Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Higher Earnings for NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for NeuroPace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.08). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NeuroPace’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $8.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. NeuroPace has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $18.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.79.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 205.41% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NeuroPace by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 686,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 80,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 21,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $32,700.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,540,104 shares in the company, valued at $36,897,092.64. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,916. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

