FY2024 EPS Estimate for M-tron Industries Raised by Analyst

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of M-tron Industries in a report issued on Friday, November 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26. The consensus estimate for M-tron Industries’ current full-year earnings is $2.47 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for M-tron Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

MPTI stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.50 million, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.60. M-tron Industries has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of M-tron Industries

In other M-tron Industries news, Director Ivan Arteaga sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $81,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,440.24. This trade represents a 81.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M-tron Industries by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M-tron Industries by 18.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of M-tron Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M-tron Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in M-tron Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 23.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About M-tron Industries

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

