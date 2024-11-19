What is KeyCorp’s Forecast for PZZA FY2024 Earnings?

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Papa Johns International in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez expects that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa Johns International’s current full-year earnings is $2.23 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa Johns International’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Get Papa Johns International alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Papa Johns International from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Papa Johns International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.82.

Papa Johns International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $47.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $78.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.56.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Papa Johns International had a negative return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Papa Johns International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Papa Johns International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,074,000 after purchasing an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,091,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 176,470 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 985,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after purchasing an additional 40,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Papa Johns International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,214,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after purchasing an additional 281,399 shares in the last quarter.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.11%.

About Papa Johns International

(Get Free Report)

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Papa Johns International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa Johns International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.