Comparing MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) & Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR)

Daxor (NASDAQ:DXR) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Daxor and MiMedx Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daxor 0 0 1 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Daxor currently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 177.89%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.29%. Given Daxor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Daxor is more favorable than MiMedx Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daxor N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group $321.48 million 4.18 $58.23 million $0.55 16.62

This table compares Daxor and MiMedx Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MiMedx Group has higher revenue and earnings than Daxor.

Profitability

This table compares Daxor and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daxor N/A N/A N/A MiMedx Group 23.86% 26.21% 18.15%

Risk and Volatility

Daxor has a beta of -0.54, indicating that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.3% of Daxor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.0% of Daxor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MiMedx Group beats Daxor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daxor

Daxor Corporation, a medical device company, provides blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing. The company develops and markets BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, a diagnostic blood test to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms for used in a broad range of medical and surgical conditions. The company was formerly known as Idant Corporation and changed its name to Daxor Corporation in May 1973. Daxor Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Daxor Corporation is a subsidiary of Estate Of Joseph Feldschuh.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc. develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins. The company’s patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization. Its products include EpiFix, a barrier membrane allograft used for the treatment of chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, and pressure ulcers; AmnioFix, a protective barrier allograft, which comprises dehydrated human amnion/chorion membrane for use in surgical recovery applications; and EpiCord and AmnioCord are dehydrated human umbilical cord allografts that are used to provide a protective environment for the healing process, as well as used in the advanced wound care and surgical recovery applications. The company’s products have applications in the areas of wound care, burn, surgical sectors of healthcare. The company sells its products through direct sales force and independent sales agents, as well as through independent distributors primarily in the United States. MiMedx Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Marietta, Georgia.

