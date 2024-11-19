ReGen III (CVE:GIII) Trading 11.1% Higher – What’s Next?

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 57,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 50,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66.

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

