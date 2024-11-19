Analysts Offer Predictions for Beauty Health FY2024 Earnings

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beauty Health in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Beauty Health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beauty Health’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $1.50) on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Beauty Health Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SKIN opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market cap of $194.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.90. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beauty Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Beauty Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,603,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,788,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,499,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after buying an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Beauty Health by 344.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 572,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 443,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 349,616.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 370,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 370,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Beauty Health Company Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

