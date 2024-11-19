Contrasting Holiday Island (HIHI) & Its Peers

Volatility and Risk

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Holiday Island’s rivals have a beta of 1.31, suggesting that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A -0.27 Holiday Island Competitors $27.05 billion $454.57 million 6.08

Holiday Island’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Holiday Island. Holiday Island is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Holiday Island Competitors -15.66% -154.85% -4.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Holiday Island and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

57.6% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Holiday Island rivals beat Holiday Island on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

