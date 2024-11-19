Reviewing UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY)

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) and Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for UL Solutions and Intertek Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UL Solutions 0 4 8 0 2.67 Intertek Group 0 1 0 1 3.00

UL Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given UL Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UL Solutions is more favorable than Intertek Group.

Dividends

Profitability

UL Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Intertek Group pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%.

This table compares UL Solutions and Intertek Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UL Solutions 10.76% 40.88% 11.13% Intertek Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UL Solutions and Intertek Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UL Solutions $2.68 billion 3.78 $260.00 million N/A N/A Intertek Group $4.14 billion 2.23 $369.94 million N/A N/A

Intertek Group has higher revenue and earnings than UL Solutions.

Summary

UL Solutions beats Intertek Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc. provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators. The Consumer segment offers safety certification testing, ongoing certification, global market access, testing for connectivity, performance and quality, and critical systems advisory and training services, as well as product market acceptance and risk mitigation services for customers in the consumer products end markets comprising consumer electronics, medical devices, information technologies, appliances, HVAC, lighting, and retail, as well as consumer applications, such as new mobility, smart products, and 5G. The Software and Advisory segment provide software and technical advisory services that enable customers to manage regulatory requirements, deliver supply chain transparency, and operationalize sustainability for regulated industries, including life sciences, supply chain regulations, transparency needs, and new ESG and sustainability requirements. It offers ULTRUS software brand to help customers improve speed to market, sustainability and safety. UL Solutions Inc. was formerly known as UL Inc. and changed its name to UL Solutions Inc. in June 2022. The company was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia Pacific, Africa, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East. UL Solutions Inc. operates as a subsidiary of ULSE Inc.

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy. It offers quality assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, accredited third-party management systems auditing and certification, technical inspection, second-party supplier auditing and supply chain solutions, sustainability data verification, process performance analysis and training, food safety testing, hygiene and safety audits, advisory and consulting, and validation services, as well as hardware, software, and cyber security solutions. The company also provides asset performance management, analytical testing, non-destructive and materials testing, engineering, cargo and inventory inspection, analytical assessment, calibration, supply-chain traceability, and related research and technical services, as well as support services in product development, regulatory authorization, chemical testing, and production. It serves a range of industries, including textiles, footwear, toys, hardlines, home appliances, consumer electronics, information and communication technology, automotive, aerospace, lighting, building products, industrial and renewable energy products, oil and gas, petrochemical, minerals, exploration, ore and mining, building and construction, solar energy, energy storage, green hydrogen, petroleum and biofuels, agricultural supply chain, food, transportation, chemicals and pharma, and healthcare, as well as governments and regulatory bodies. The company was founded in 1885 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.