Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $19.37 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 381,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $19,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 475,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,534,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 32.6% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 175,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 130,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 135,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,305,148.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. This represents a 52.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $3,830,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,775,004.27. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,240 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,893. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $64.07 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $41.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.