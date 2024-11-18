Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GPN. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $141.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.25 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 18.83%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

