Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 897 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,180,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 78.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,911.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $131.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.46. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.51 and a twelve month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.63.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

