Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases 683 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after purchasing an additional 828,150 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,117,000 after buying an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after buying an additional 255,250 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,277,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,041,000 after acquiring an additional 157,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPG. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of IPG opened at $27.09 on Monday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.76% and a net margin of 7.44%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

