Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 770.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,552,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684,499 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Energy by 120.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,379,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,095,000 after buying an additional 1,299,025 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 130.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,084,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,325,000 after buying an additional 1,179,823 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,046,000 after buying an additional 174,653 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,725,000 after acquiring an additional 579,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

XEL stock opened at $69.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.