Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 712 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 104.9% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 20,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.87.

Toll Brothers Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $152.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $135.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $12,917,764.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The trade was a 20.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The trade was a 60.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,257 shares of company stock valued at $32,602,152 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

