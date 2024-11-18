Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 210 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 48.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 105,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,456,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its stake in Humana by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 67,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,274,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Humana by 472.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $275.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.52. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.31 and a 52 week high of $527.18.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.