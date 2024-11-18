Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,425,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth about $73,517,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in Ventas by 217.4% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 856,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,905,000 after acquiring an additional 586,676 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ventas by 1,247.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,452,000 after acquiring an additional 459,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,551,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 6,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $389,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,900,767.05. The trade was a 6.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $431,466.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at $62,360,514.40. This represents a 0.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $9,263,815 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ventas Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTR stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $67.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of -374.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -1,058.76%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

