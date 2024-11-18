Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,363 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 885.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Federal Realty Investment Trust

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE FRT opened at $113.54 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

View Our Latest Analysis on FRT

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.