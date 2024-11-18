Huntington National Bank Has $139,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Huntington National Bank cut its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 28.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after purchasing an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,295,000 after buying an additional 593,600 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,138,000 after acquiring an additional 28,636 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SFM opened at $142.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $97.11. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.39 and a 52-week high of $148.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,076. This trade represents a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kristen E. Blum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,700. This represents a 3.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,648 shares of company stock worth $5,902,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

